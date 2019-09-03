|
|
Ellen Krajcovic
October 8, 1941 - September 2, 2019
Livingston Manor, NY
Ellen Krajcovic, 77, of Livingston Manor, NY, a retired family health care provider for Middletown State Hospital, Middletown, NY and a long time area resident died Monday, September 2, 2019 at her home. She was born October 8, 1941 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Ellen was a communicant, a former CCD teacher and Alter Rosary Society member of St. Aloysius Church in Livingston Manor, NY; for over 40 years she had been an advocate and lobbyist for Mental Health; she enjoyed cooking and traveling with friends and family.
Survivors include her husband of over 52 years, Ivan Krajcovic; two sons, Ivan Krajcovic of Saugerties, NY and Ian Krajcovic of San Jan, CA; three grandchildren, Stefan Krajcovic, Sarah Krajcovic, and Monica Krajcovic; one great grandson, Stefan Krajcovic; as well as two cousins, Beatrice King and June Mc Mahon. She was predeceased by one son, Stefan Krajcovic; and one brother, John Curley.
Visitation will be Friday, September 6, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Harris Funeral Home, Railroad Avenue, Roscoe, NY. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass and Christian Burial will be Celebrated Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Aloysius Church, 22 Church Street, Livingston Manor, NY. Father Antony David will officiate. Burial will be in St. Aloysius Cemetery, Livingston Manor, NY.
Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the Livingston Manor Volunteer Ambulance Corp. 98 Main Street, Livingston Manor, NY 12758 or to the Sisters of Bethlehem, 393 Our Lady of Lourdes Camp Road, Livingston Manor, NY 12758.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home, Railroad Avenue, Roscoe, NY. www.Harris-FH.com 607-498-4929 or 845-439-5200.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019