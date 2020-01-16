Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lattingtown Baptist Church
425 Old Indian Road
Milton, NY
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Zimmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Laura (Moore) Zimmer


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellen Laura (Moore) Zimmer Obituary
Ellen Laura Zimmer (Moore)
May 11, 1925 - January 12, 2020
Marlboro , NY
Ellen, Tootie, daughter, wife, Knome, mom, sister, aunt, grandma, great grandma. She wore many different hats throughout her life in work and family. Her motto was "Keep Moving" and that she did until God called her home. The enormity of this little woman is impossible to articulate. Tootie set a standard of love, compassion, work ethic and selflessness that inspired all who knew her.
She loved the Mets, ice cream, hard candy, word searches, counting her change and most of all her enormous family here and in Heaven. It can literally be said God sent down wings for a true angel.
A memorial and service will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, January 25 at her church, Lattingtown Baptist Church, 425 Old Indian Road, Milton, NY 12547.
In lieu of flowers please donate to a .
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -