|
|
Ellen Laura Zimmer (Moore)
May 11, 1925 - January 12, 2020
Marlboro , NY
Ellen, Tootie, daughter, wife, Knome, mom, sister, aunt, grandma, great grandma. She wore many different hats throughout her life in work and family. Her motto was "Keep Moving" and that she did until God called her home. The enormity of this little woman is impossible to articulate. Tootie set a standard of love, compassion, work ethic and selflessness that inspired all who knew her.
She loved the Mets, ice cream, hard candy, word searches, counting her change and most of all her enormous family here and in Heaven. It can literally be said God sent down wings for a true angel.
A memorial and service will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, January 25 at her church, Lattingtown Baptist Church, 425 Old Indian Road, Milton, NY 12547.
In lieu of flowers please donate to a .
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020