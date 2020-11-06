Ellen Ronnie Pascal-Skarka
March 3, 1943 - October 16, 2020
Hurleyville, NY
Ellen Ronnie Pascal-Skarka, a resident of Hurleyville, NY, passed away on October 16, 2020 at the Roscoe Rehab & Nursing Home after suffering a series of illnesses. The daughter of the late Constance and Emanuel Spielman, Ellen was born on March 3, 1943.
Born in the Bronx, she worked for the City of New York in the Department of Human Services where she made many valuable contributions. During the mid-eighties, Ellen and her first husband, Paul Pascal retired to Hurleyville, NY. He passed away in 1992.
Known as Ronnie to her family, Ellen to her friends, she will be sorely missed. She was married to Dennis Skarka for 23 years until his death in 2019. Together, Ellen and Dennis opened Catskill Flies in Roscoe, and over the next 20-plus years, built the business into a highly popular and well-known fly fishing establishment. Ellen was proud of the contribution that Catskill Flies made to the fly fishing community.
Ellen is survived by her devoted sister, Monica Berman of Gilford, NH, and her cousin, Stephen Lipka of Holliston, MA.
Graveside services were held privately. There will be a memorial service announced at a later date.
To honor Ellen's passion for all animals, especially her beloved dogs, all donations may be made to Catskill Animal Rescue Attn. Joanne Gerow, 263 Old Monticello Rd., Ferndale, NY 12734.
