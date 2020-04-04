|
|
Ellen T. Horan
January 23, 1937 - April 2, 2020
Goshen, NY - Formerly of Haverstraw, NY
Ellen T. Horan of Harness Estates, Goshen, NY, formerly of Haverstraw NY, passed away peacefully on April 2nd, 2020.
Ellen was born in the Bronx on January 23, 1937 to the late William and Deborah Keating.
In 1955 she graduated from Sacred Heart of Mary Academy (Marmion) Bronx, NY
On June 13, 1959, in St. Luke's Church, Bronx NY, she married the love of her life, James J. Horan. Ellen and Jim's love story actually began 22 years earlier, when, on February 14th, 1937, in the same church, they were baptized side by side.
In 1966, Ellen and Jim moved to Village on the Green in Haverstraw, NY where they raised their four daughters. Ellen was very involved in the Village on the Green Home Owners Association as well as numerous other community and civic endeavors. September 14, 1991 was declared "Ellen T. Horan Day" by Rockland County Executive John Grant in appreciation of her continued work to keep Village on the Green a beautiful community. From 1973 to 1984, Ellen ran the St. Peter's School candy sale fund raiser and was affectionately known as "The Candy Lady". Also involved in state and local beauty pageants, Ellen became the State Director for Colorado and Illinois Pre-Teen pageants. She was a Paralegal and retired from the Rockland County Clerks Office in December 1999.
In 2006, Ellen and Jim moved to Goshen, NY. Ellen loved to travel, was an avid photographer and enjoyed the company of her family and friends. She most cherished the time spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Ellen is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Jim and her four daughters whom she adored: Ellen and Glen Chorba of Goshen NY, Debbie and Andy Hoffmann of Rock Tavern NY, Kathleen Horan and Imelda Daly of Monroe NY, and Peggy and Eric Fuentes of Goshen NY.
Ellen is also survived by her nine grandchildren who were the apples of her eyes: Kelli Cleveland (Rob) of Hudson Falls, NY, Kenneth Hoffmann (Meredith) of Hoboken, NJ, Douglas Hoffmann (Rachael) of Croton-On-Hudson, NY, Stephanie Pritchett (James) of Henderson Valley, New Zealand, Kimberly Chorba of West New York, NJ, Keith Chorba (Ally) of Schoharie, NY, Brandon, Erika, and Liam Fuentes of Goshen. Ellen was also a very proud great-grandmother to Brock and Brody Cleveland and Mia Pritchett. Ellen is further survived by her brother, William Keating and his wife, Mary of Sunnyside, NY; her brother-in-law, Jack Horan and his wife, Loretta of Estero, FL; her sister-in-law, Maureen Sullivan and her husband, Jerry of Round Rock, TX and sister-in-law, Dolly Horan of Venore, TN, and numerous nieces and nephews. Ellen is predeceased by her brother-in-law, Thomas Horan of Venore, TN.
Our family will forever be thankful to the wonderful aides who took such loving care of Ellen for so many years. Most recently, Latese Bryant and Nicole Cardone. A very special thank you goes to her primary caregiver, Teresea Wintermeyer, who we have come to consider as a member of our family.
Arrangements are being handled by Donovan's Funeral home in Goshen NY. Due to the current Covid crisis and restrictions imposed, a private burial will take place at St. Peters Cemetery in Haverstraw NY.
A celebration of Ellen's life in true Irish tradition will be planned and announced at a later date.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020