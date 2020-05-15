Ellington G. Bradford
August 10, 1930 - May 3, 2020
Middletown, NY
Ellington "Brad" Bradford, a lifelong resident of Middletown, NY passed away May 3, 2020 at the Island Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Holtsville, NY.
Born August 10, 1930 in Ellenville, NY, Sonny (as he was known to his family), was the son of Ellington T. and Helen Bradford. His death was preceded by his wife, Lillian (Milburn) Bradford.
Survivors include his son, Robert Bradford (Rachel) of Holbrook, NY; daughter, Barbara Kebabjian (Peter) of Wallkill, NY; six grandchildren: Robert, Michelle, and Danielle Bradford, and Logan, Allison and Sarah Kebabjian; brother, Richard Bradford (Barbara) of Peyson, AZ; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was a veteran of the Korean War where he served in the U.S. Army.
Brad (as he was known to his friends and colleagues), retired from the City of Middletown after 33 years as Building Inspector. He was a past president of the New York State Building Officials Conference and a past president of the Eastern States Building Officials Federation.
He was a member of Kiwanis Club of Middletown, Excelsior Hook and Ladder Volunteer Fire Department of Middletown, Hoffman Lodge #412 of the Free and Accepted Masons of Middletown, and the First Congregational Church of Middletown.
Due to the current circumstances restricting public gatherings, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial services will be held privately at Bloomingburg Rural Cemetery, Bloomingburg, NY.
Funeral arrangements have been made by Moloney's Funeral Home, 132 Ronkonkoma Ave., Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at www.alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 15 to May 16, 2020.