Elliott "Tinker" Arnott, Sr.
October 16, 1934 - September 9, 2020
Coldenham, NY
Elliott "Tinker" Arnott, Sr. of Coldenham, NY, owner of Arnott Plumbing and Heating, Coldenham and a lifetime resident of the area, passed away surrounded by his family at home on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. He was 85.
The son of the late Samuel and Helen Wilson Arnott, he was born October 16, 1934 in Coldenham, NY.
He was a member of Coldenham-Newburgh Reformed Presbyterian Church, Coldenham, NY. He was a member of the Wallkill Free and Accepted Masonic Lodge 627, a Life Member of the Coldenham Fire Department and a member of IUOE Local 825. He is also a member of the Coldenham Cemetery Association.
Survivors include his wife, Vernice "Neecy" at home; two daughters: Patricia Babiarz and her husband, Frank, and Jennifer Francisco and her husband, Stephen; two sons, Elliott Arnott, Jr. and his wife, Patricia and Frank Arnott and his wife, Megan; grandchildren: John Kool, Jason Kool, Cynthia Delaney and her husband, Ed, James Wilson and his wife, Lindsey, Lee Wilson and his wife, Kate, Frank Babiarz and his wife, Zuleyka, Valarie Rydberg and her husband, Damien, Shawn Arnott and his wife, Victoria, Jacob Wilson and his wife, Mercedes, Dylan Arnott, Patrick Arnott and his wife, Heather, Allison Arnott, Kelly Arnott, Avery Britt, Macy Britt, Ryan Britt; 19 great-grandchildren; sister, Joan Alther and her son, Edward Alther; his faithful dog, Jack.
He was predeceased by his sister, Dorothy Donovan and her husband, William; brothers-in-law, Lee Alther, and Robert Tompkins; son-in-law, Dale Wilson; and dearest good friends, Frank and Joan Buetefish.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to "The Heather Team" from Hospice of Orange and Sullivan, and Pastor Charlie Leach.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, September 13 at the Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St., Walden, NY 12586. Graveside Funeral Services will beat 11:30 a.m. on Monday, September 14 at the Coldenham Cemetery, Coldenham, NY. Rev Charlie Leach will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to the Coldenham-Newburgh Reformed Presbyterian Church, 469 Coldenham Rd., Walden, NY 12586 and/or Hospice of Orange and Sullivan, 800 Stony Brook Ct., Newburgh, NY 12550, in Elliott's memory.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com