August 6, 1926 - June 1, 2019
New Windsor, NY
Ellsworth "Sparky" Wayman passed away Saturday, June 1st, 2019 in Poughkeepsie, NY. He was 92 years old. Son of the late Warner and Mary Matthews Wayman, he was born August 6, 1926 in Newburgh, NY.
Sparky was a former owner for Starlite Roller Rink in Bloomingburg, NY. He was well known in the area for selling Christmas trees, wreaths, and cemetery blankets during the holiday season.
There will be no visitation. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11th in Monroe Cemetery, Monroe, NY.
Memorial Contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517. .
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 8 to June 9, 2019
