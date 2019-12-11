|
Elmer Joseph Spear Jr.
April 23, 1944 - December 5, 2019
Middletown, NY
Elmer Joseph Spear Jr., 75, of Middletown NY was called home on the evening of December 5th, 2019. Elmer died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.
Born on April 23, 1944 to Bertha Roberts and Elmer Spear Sr. Elmer spent his life always helping anyone he could and doing his best to always put a smile on the faces of everyone he met. Elmer was a person strong of faith and lived his life serving God and the people around him. His life's legacy will be one of a kind, loving, caring and funny spirit.
Elmer is survived by his daughter, Bertha, her husband, Miguel; his two sons, Vincent and Reggie, and his grandchildren: Alesandréa, Miguel, Maximus, Krystian, Amylian, Bryson and Olyvia. Elmer's children and grandchildren were the pride and joy of his life! And he will always be remembered as The Man, The Myth, The Legend, Dad and Pop-Pop!
Elmer lived his entire life to the end with faith, love and strength the way the Lord asks of us.
Joshua 1: 9 "Be strong and of good courage; be not frightened, neither be dismayed; for the LORD your God is with you wherever you go."
Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday December 13, at David T. Ferguson Funeral Home, 20 North Street, Washingtonville, NY, A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m. on Saturday, December 14 at St. Mary's Church in Washingtonville, NY.. Burial is to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, 2 Fr. Tierney Circle, Washingtonville, NY.
Donation in Elmer's name can be made to Food for the Poor, www.foodforthepoor.org and , ; to leave an online condolence please visit www.davidtfergusonfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019