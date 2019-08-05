|
|
Elmer (Peter) R. Jensen
December 20, 1923 - August 4, 2019
Nanuet, NY
Elmer (Pete) R. Jensen of Nanuet, NY passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019. He was 95.
Mr. Jensen worked as a research chemist for Lederle Laboratories in Pearl River, NY for 39 years before retiring in 1986.
Pete was born December 20, 1923 in Hoboken, NJ to Jacob and Christine (Pedersen) Jensen. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard during WW II and in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.
On October 1, 1949 he married Ruth Nagel in North Bergen, NJ.
Locally, he was a member of the Greenbush Presbyterian Church in Blauvelt, NY.
Mr. Jensen will be remembered for discovering the antibiotic, Declomycin.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth; daughter, Lois Raymond (Rick) of Cornwall on Hudson, NY; sons, Roy Jensen of Bolton Landing, NY and Bruce Jensen of Blauvelt, NY. He has five grandchildren, Christina and Mark Raymond, Tara Quinn (Danny), Michael Jensen and Bruce Jensen Jr. (Katelyn Cinzio) and two great-granddaughters, Hayley and Madelyn Quinn. He is predeceased by his parents; brother, Howard; sister, Edith and daughter-in-law, Denise Jensen.
Visiting is Friday, August 9, 2019 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 pm at Wyman-Fisher Funeral Home Inc., 100 Franklin ave., Pearl River, NY. Funeral service is 10:30 am Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Greenbush Cemetery, Blauvelt, NY.
In lieu of flowers share a memory of Elmer (Pete) with a friend.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2019