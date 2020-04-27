|
|
Elnora Bonney
"Ellie"
May 7, 1936 - April 26, 2020
Pine Bush, NY
Elnora "Ellie" Bonney, age 83, formally of Pine Bush, died April 26, 2020 at Campbell Hall Nursing Home. The daughter of the late Margaret and James P Bonney, she was born May 7, 1936 in Middletown NY.
Ellie is survived by her sister, Margaret Szemplenski of Florida and brother, James. P. Bonney of Virginia, as well as 25 nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews.
She was known by so many as she walked around Pine Bush in her younger years throughout the day and for sitting on the porch of her home on Borden Avenue. No matter where she was there was always a smile on her face and so much love in her heart. We are all so blessed to have had her in our lives.
Ellie was predeceased by her sister, Mary Edmunds and her brothers, Michael "Joe" Bonney, Richard "Dick" Bonney, Thomas "Tom" Bonney and Robert "Bob" Bonney.
Cremation was private and held at the convenience of the family. A private graveside service will held at New Prospect Cemetery in Pine Bush. To leave an online condolence please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020