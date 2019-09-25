|
|
Elnora Jean Boyd
August 12, 1934 - September 14, 2019
Quitman, TX
Elnora Jean Boyd of Quitman, TX passed away on Saturday, September 14. She was born in Foreman, AR on August 12, 1934, to John Dee and Mabel Madden. She was a Baptist and a retired tax accountant. She was a wonderful wife and sister. She was loved by many others. Mrs. Boyd had a long illness of heart disease that she fought for many years. Everyone that knew her loved her.
Mrs. Boyd was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Wanda Hughes; one brother, John Wayne Madden; and several nieces and nephews.
Survivors include: her husband, Michael Boyd of Quitman, TX; two brothers, John D. Madden of Blanchard, LA and Jerry D. Madden of Linden, TX; and two sisters, Judith Lee of Shreveport, LA and Georgia Pearson of Aurora, Colorado.
Visitation was held on Monday, September 16, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Madden Funeral Home in Foreman, AR.
Graveside service were held on Tuesday, September 17, at 10 a.m., at Gravelly Cemetery in Foreman, AR. Bro. Butch Riddle officiated.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019