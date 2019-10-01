Home

Eloise J. (VanLeuven) Knapp

Eloise J. (VanLeuven) Knapp Obituary
Eloise J. (Van Leuven) Knapp
September 8, 2019
Kingston, NY
Eloise J. (Van Leuven) Knapp, 87, of Kingston, NY passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Livingston Hills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center with family by her side.
She was born in Sleightsburgh, NY to the late Walter H. and Eloise Van Leuven.
Survivors include a daughter, Darlene McMillan and her husband, Danny; brother, Walter Van Leuven; sister, Dorothy Guiette; granchildren: Kim Morrissey, Charles Knapp, Felecia Baker, Eric Knapp, Viella Knapp, Nicole Knapp, Eunice Knapp, Mistie Carlon and Levon Knapp; 15 great-grandchildren; four great great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Eloise was preceded in death by her lifetime husband, Edward I. Knapp; their sons: Edward W. "Butch" Knapp and Dennis W. Knapp; sisters: Elaine Profino, Shirley Penny and Ruth Van Leuven; brothers, Richard and Robert Van Leuven; grandchildren, David and Susanne Knapp.
Friends and relatives may call from 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, October 5th at the Henry J. Bruck Funeral Home, 261 Broadway, Kingston, NY. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. with burial in St. Remy Cemetery.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
