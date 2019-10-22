|
|
Eloise "Knot" Jones Lacey
February 5, 1930 - October 17, 2019
Fallsburg, NY
Eloise "Knot" Jones Lacey died peacefully at Catskill Regional Medical Center on Thursday, October 17, 2019 in Harris, NY at the age of 89 with her granddaughter by her side.
Eloise was born on February 5, 1930 in Uniontown, Alabama to Rebecca Baylor and Henry Jones. Eloise confessed her life to Christ at an early age. She married her teenage sweetheart Jimmie Lacey, Sr., in 1947. The couple soon after welcomed their son, Jimmy Lacey Jr. Eloise was hard-working individual who worked in several fields until the untimely death of her son. She retired to take care if her great grandson up until he was able to attend pre-school.
Eloise faithfully attended the First Baptist Church in South Fallsburg, NY from the time she moved to New York until recently. Eloise's favorite activities include listening to music, watching her soap operas, Family Feud, and Wheel of Fortune, keeping up to date with the news, reading the Bible and spending quality time with her grandchildren, daughter-in-law, and great grandchildren. Eloise was active in her local senior citizens group and was always willing to go on a day trip or for an extended stay whenever she could. She was always fond of reminiscing about old times with her friends and family.
Her grandchildren, Tonya and Jermetria, remember her as a kind, gentle, patient grandmother who encourages them to pursue their goals.
Eloise is survived by her granddaughters, Tonya (Johnathan) Watley of Port Jervis, NY, Jermetria T. Lacey of South Fallsburg, NY; her daughter in law, Mary Lacey of South Fallsburg, NY; her great grandchildren, Jelani and Tasiya Watley of Port Jervis, NY, Zaire Foreman of Monticello, NY; her "adoptive" grandchildren, Jackie Owens, Lakiesha Owens, Korey Owens, Darnell Owens, Adrienne Bickham, Melissa Bickham, Tyiesha Brickham, and Marcell Brickham. She is also survived by her Godson, Lamar Jackson; her grand pups, Riley (PooPoo) and Jaxon (TutTut) Lacey and host of cousins and longtime friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Jimmy Lacey Jr.; her husband, Jimmie Lacey Sr.; her father, Henry Jones, Rebecca Rhone and her stepfather, James Rhone.
Visitation will be held from 12 to 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at First Baptist Church of South Fallsburg, 5258 Main Street, South Fallsburg, NY 12779. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church of South Fallsburg. Interment will follow at Woodbourne Reformed Cemetery.
Arrangements under the direction of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information, call (845)434-7363 or visit www.colonialbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019