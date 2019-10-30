Home

March 29, 1924 - October 23, 2019
Monticello, NY
Elsada Wright of Monticello, a retired chambermaid from the Brown's and Concord Resort Hotels, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the Highland Rehab and Nursing Center in Middletown.
The daughter of the late Robert Wright and Anna Dames Wright, she was born March 29, 1924 in Nassau, Bahamas.
She was predeceased by her children: Tyrone Sands and Barbara Wright; a brother: James Wright; and a great-granddaughter: Sha'Cara Whitehead. Surviving are her grandchildren: Gerard Whitehead, Abdul Whitehead and Ayesha Whitehead; and many great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 2 at the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home, 401 Broadway in Monticello.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
