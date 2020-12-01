1/
Elsie Basso
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elsie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elsie Basso
September 4, 1928 - November 30, 2020
Marlboro, New York
Elsie G. Basso of Marlboro, New York formerly of Cold Spring passed away peacefully on November 30, 2020. She was 92.
Born on September 4, 1928 in Glenham to the late Harold and Della Tomlins.
Elsie enjoyed crocheting Afghans for her family and friends. She was a member of Our Lady of Loretto Church in Cold Spring and was an avid Bingo player.
She is survived by her son Ralph Basso and her brother Walter Tomlins. Her grandchildren Kelly, Renee, Vicky and Joseph III, 6 great grand children and numerous nieces and nephews.
Elsie was predeceased by her husband Joseph A. Basso Sr, Sons Joseph Basso Jr and Vernon Basso, along with 5 brothers and sisters.
A Graveside service will be held on Friday December 4, 2020 at 11:00am at Cold Spring Cemetery, Cold Spring. Face coverings and social distancing is required.
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Clinton Funeral Home- Cold Spring.
www.clintonfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clinton Inc Funeral Homes
21 Parrott St
Cold Spring, NY 10516
(845) 265-3333
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Clinton Inc Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved