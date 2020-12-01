Elsie BassoSeptember 4, 1928 - November 30, 2020Marlboro, New YorkElsie G. Basso of Marlboro, New York formerly of Cold Spring passed away peacefully on November 30, 2020. She was 92.Born on September 4, 1928 in Glenham to the late Harold and Della Tomlins.Elsie enjoyed crocheting Afghans for her family and friends. She was a member of Our Lady of Loretto Church in Cold Spring and was an avid Bingo player.She is survived by her son Ralph Basso and her brother Walter Tomlins. Her grandchildren Kelly, Renee, Vicky and Joseph III, 6 great grand children and numerous nieces and nephews.Elsie was predeceased by her husband Joseph A. Basso Sr, Sons Joseph Basso Jr and Vernon Basso, along with 5 brothers and sisters.A Graveside service will be held on Friday December 4, 2020 at 11:00am at Cold Spring Cemetery, Cold Spring. Face coverings and social distancing is required.Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Clinton Funeral Home- Cold Spring.