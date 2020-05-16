Elsie C. Walsky
June 15, 1935 - May 14, 2020
Washingtonville, NY
Elsie Catherine Walsky, a longtime resident of Washingtonville, New York passed away peacefully on May 14, 2020 surrounded by family. She was 84 years old. She was born on June 15, 1935 in Brooklyn, NY. Elsie was the daughter of the late Matthew and Jessie Sochacki. She met her beloved husband Robert on a blind date and they were married for forty-five years before his passing in 2000.
Elsie was a volunteer at Orange Regional Medical Center for over ten years and a greeter at St. Mary's Church in Washingtonville.
She was predeceased by her sister, Patricia Sochacki and grandsons, Stephen Lombardo and Frankie DeStefano. She was an adored wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She leaves behind her daughters, Carol DeStefano and Marianne Lombardo and her husband, Stephen; her grandchildren: Christine (Dan) Jackowski, Kimberly (John) Golden, Melissa (Dominick) Ogrodowicz, Matthew (Christine) Lombardo, Michael DeStefano, and Kyle (Kaleigh) Lombardo; and great-grandchildren: Daniel, Brianna, Makayla, Tyler, Tristan, Samuel, and Mila.
We will all miss her smile, her warmth, and her love for fashion. She loved her family and was loved very much.
As Elsie always said, I love you higher than the sky, deeper than the ocean, and wider than the universe.
Due to the current health crisis, burial will take place privately in St. Mary's Cemetery, Washingtonville, NY.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 16 to May 17, 2020.