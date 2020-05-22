Elsie H. Kreider
1929 - 2020
Elsie H. Kreider
June 24, 1929 - May 19, 2020
Sparkill, NY
Elsie H. Kreider (Hoeft) of Sparkill, NY, 90, passed away on May 19, 2020.
She was born in New York on June 24, 1929 to Walter Hoeft and Mary (Sommer) Hoeft.
She was raised as a young child in Manhattan and later in the Bronx, living on Mace Avenue and graduating from Christopher Columbus High School, in the Bronx. She met the love of her life on a blind date, Thomas Kreider, whom she married on February 10, 1952. They relocated in 1959 and lived the rest of their lives in Rockland County. As well as raising her five children, she worked for the East Ramapo School District. She also enjoyed her days bowling with a ladies league and was an avid Yankees fan!
Elsie is survived by her five children: Nancy Labollita of Highland Mills, Diane Leslie (Jeff) of Suffern, Thomas Kreider (Maureen) of New City, Patricia Mackey (Howard) of Nanuet, and Mary Lindewirth (Donald) of Gillette, NJ. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was lovingly referred to as "Grandma, Nana, or GG". She will be missed.
She was predeceased by her loving husband, Thomas; her brother, Walter; as well as her parents, Walter and Mary. She was also predeceased by her furry, little loves: Snooks, Sunshine and Sassy.
Due to current restrictions, Burial will be private. Celebration of her life will take place at a later date.
Arrangements under the direction of Michael J. Higgins Funeral Service Inc., 321 South Main St., New City, NY 10956, 845-634-6110 www.mihigginsnewcity.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from May 22 to May 23, 2020.
