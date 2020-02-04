|
Elsie Kastor
June 1936 - January 24, 2020
Monroe, NY
Elsie Kastor of Monroe, New York died peacefully on January 24, 2020, at Park Manor Health Care Facility in Middletown, New York. She was 83 years of age.
Elsie was born in June 1936, in Brooklyn, New York, to the late William and Helen Mannion.
She worked in the payroll department at Good Samaritan Hospital before retirement.
She was predeceased by her husband Edward.
Survivors also include her sons: Edward and his wife, Mary Anne, John and his wife, Joyce, Richard and his wife, Linda; daughter, Laura Pilat and her husband, Craig; as well as her grandchildren: Richard Jr., Rosie, Edward, Allison, John, Raymond, Jake, Gavin, and Kelsey.
A Memorial Service, will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc., located at 139 Stage Road, Monroe, New York 10950, during the hours of 5:00 to 8:00 pm.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11:00 AM in St. Anastasia R.C. Church, located at 21 North Main Street, Harriman, NY 10926, with inurnment following the Funeral Mass.
Funeral Arrangements and Cremation Care have been entrusted to Thomas F. and Brendan T. Flynn and the staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020