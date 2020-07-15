Elsie M. Biehl
April 24, 1920 - June 27, 2020
Bloomingburg, NY
Elsie M. Biehl, a lifelong area resident, entered into rest on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at her home in Bloomingburg, NY. She was 100 years of age.
The daughter of the late John Jacob and Emma Horn Weissinger, she was born on April 24, 1920 in Nanuet, NY.
Elsie had been employed on the assembly line at Lederle Laboratories in Pearl River, NY. She was a member of the Mountain View United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her children, Edward G. Stevens and his wife, Evelyn "Joann" of Middletown, NY and Louise Eriksen of Wurtsboro, NY; her grandchildren: Edward Stevens Jr. and his wife Helene, Gary Eriksen, Arly Eriksen, Shaena DiGrazia and her husband, Joseph; great-granddaughter, Heather Stevens; her sister, Pauline DiPalma of the State of Florida; nieces, nephews and cousins. Elsie was predeceased by her husbands, George J. Stevens and Joseph Biehl, brothers, Albert and William Weissinger and sisters, Frieda Weissinger and Anna Rupp.
Cremation took place at the Cedar Hill Crematory, Newburgh, NY. Graveside interment of her cremains will take place at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 18 at the Bloomingburg Rural Cemetery, Bloomingburg, NY. The Reverend Greg Higgins will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Middletown, 142 Bloomingburg Road, Middletown, NY 10940.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. For directions or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com