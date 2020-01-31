|
Elsie Panny
September 22, 1927 - January 30, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Elsie Panny, 92 of New Windsor, entered into rest on Thursday, January 30, 2020. The daughter of the late John and Josefa (Simon) Baliko, she was born September 22, 1927 in New York, NY.
Elsie was married to the late Frederick Panny, who predeceased her in 2014. She is survived by her three children: Richard Panny and his wife Carolyn, Ronald Panny and his wife Carol, and Laurie Heine and her husband George; four grandchildren: Heather, Christopher, Justin, and Evan; and two great-grandchildren: Skylar and Henry. In addition to her husband Frederick, she was predeceased by her grandson Jonathan.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. on Monday, February 3 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 4 at St. Joseph's Church, New Windsor. Burial will follow in Rockland Cemetery, Sparkill, NY.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to Michael J. Fox Foundation at .
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020