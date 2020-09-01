Elsie V. Call
March 20, 1927 - August 30, 2020
Ellenville, NY
Elsie V. Call a resident of Ellenville, NY passed away on August 30, 2020. She was 93 years old. Born March 20, 1927 in Highland, NY; she was the daughter of the late Amos and Grace (Ellis) Perry.
In her younger years Elsie had worked at Letchworth Village as an Aid and later worked at Imperial Schrade.
Elsie enjoyed her flower gardens but most of all she loved her children and grandchildren.
She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by her children, Danny Pitt, Jack Pitt, Kenneth Call Jr., Karen Olsen, Heather Call, Jerry Call Sr., Samuel Call and Rosalie Kehlenbeck; 23 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren and one great-great grandson.
In addition to her parents, Elsie is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Call Sr.; her siblings and her sons, Timmy Pitt and Henry Call.
A Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 3rd at the Ulster Heights United Methodist Cemetery.
Arrangements under the direction of Loucks Funeral Home, 79 N. Main St., Ellenville, NY. 845-647-4343.
Personal condolences can be left for Elsie's family at www.loucksfh.com