Gridley-Horan Funeral Home
39 Orchard St
Walden, NY 12586
(845) 778-3811
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gridley-Horan Funeral Home
39 Orchard St
Walden, NY 12586
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
8:00 PM
Gridley-Horan Funeral Home
39 Orchard St
Walden, NY 12586
View Map
Elvin O. Zapata


1937 - 2019
Elvin O. Zapata Obituary
Elvin O. Zapata
October 24, 1937 - November 18, 2019
Montgomery, NY
Elvin O. Zapata, age 82 of Montgomery, NY, passed away peacefully at home on November 18, 2019. The son of the late Maximilanio and Dolores Rodriguez Zapata, he was born on October 24, 1937 in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico. Elvin was married to the late Hannelore Floess Zapata.
Elvin worked as a butcher for the Thruway Market in Walden, NY. He was a member of the Enterprise Steamer Co. of the Walden Fire Department. He will be dearly missed.
Survivors include his daughters, Norma Zapata of New Paltz, NY and Marianne Reichle of Walden, NY; grandchildren, Amanda Reichle and her husband, Bryan, of Walden, NY and Charles Reichle of Walden, NY; great-grandson, Seth; nieces and nephews. Elvin was predeceased by brothers and sisters.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20th at the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, 39 Orchard St., Walden, NY 12586. Services will begin at 8 p.m. following the visitation.
Memorial contributions may be made in Elvin's memory to the Montgomery Food Pantry, 2200 State Route 208, Montgomery, NY 12549.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
