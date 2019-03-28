Elvira Montanye

July 20, 1924 - March 26, 2019

Middletown, NY

Elvira Montanye, a retired Registered Nurse, entered in to eternal rest on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center. She was 94.

The daughter of the late James Dallas and Catherine Marie Rafter Woodmansee, she was born on July 20, 1924 in New Windsor. Elvira received her Associates degree from OCCC and was a longtime employee of Horton Hospital in Middletown. She married Clarence Montanye, who predeceased her in 1963. Elvira proudly received her certificate from the Daughters of the American Revolution recently.

She is survived by her children: Clifford Montanye and his wife, Carole, Pamela Mielke and her husband, William, Jan Montanye and his wife, Jenna and Christopher Montanye and his wife, Tina; as well as 18 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild.

Elvira encouraged everyone. Her faith was anchored in the Lord. She was a poet and writer who authored four books.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday March 30th at The Bread of Life Church, Rte. 17K, Bullville, NY. Pastor Burt Lloyd will officiate. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. at the Bread of Life Church on Monday April 1st.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Elvira's name may be to the Bread of Life Church, P.O. Box, Bullville, NY 10915.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc. 130 Highland Ave., Middletown, NY 10940. www.applebee-mcphillips.com Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019