|
|
Elvira P. Barone
May 19, 1933 - March 15, 2019
Monroe, NY
Elvira P. Barone passed away peacefully Friday, March 15, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was 85 years old. Elvira was the widow of Anthony M. Barone, Esq.
Born in Brooklyn on May 19, 1933 to Joseph and Elaine Pennisi, her family relocated to Pine Bush, NY where Elvira graduated high school at the top of her class in 1951. In April 1953 Elvira married Anthony and they lived in Lake Charles, LA where she attended McNeese State College while Anthony served in the U.S. Air Force.
Upon moving back to the area, Elvira worked for Gulf Oil. In 1962 the couple settled in Monroe, NY to start a family. She later worked as a secretary for her husband, Anthony M. Barone Attorney at Law. Elvira was very active in the community; her interests included the local library, Red Cross and Columbiettes (Knights of Columbus women's auxiliary). Elvira was a long time parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Monroe.
Anthony and Elvira spent several wonderful years in Florida. There Elvira volunteered to help children at The Children's Center of the Islands in Sanibel. With patience, grace and her warm smile she brought much joy to the children and parents alike.
Elvira is survived by her loving sister, Frances and her husband, Frank of Utica; son, David and his wife, Ademi of Monroe; son, Joseph of Monroe; daughter, Diane of Monroe; three grandchildren: Michelle, Alyssa and Elena and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Elvira was a devoted wife and loving mother. She loved to garden and simply be outdoors. She was always willing to try new things and experience life at its fullest. She often said "take advantage of your opportunities." She was devoted to the Blessed Virgin Mary and hosted groups to pray the Rosary. Her love of music and her sweet singing voice often enabled her and those dear to her to get through the most difficult times. All who knew her will surely miss her sweet smile and kind demeanor.
Elvira was predeceased by her parents and her husband, Anthony.
Visitation will be held at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe NY on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 5 – 8pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church, Monroe on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 10:00am. Interment will follow at Monroe Community Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Sacred Heart School, Monroe, NY.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019