Elvira W. Brey
January 21, 1936 - May 4, 2019
Kenoza Lake, NY
Elvira W. Brey of Kenoza Lake, NY passed away on Saturday May 4, 2019.
She was born in Passaic, NJ on January 21, 1936 to Jack Waldas and Sarah Ginenthal-Waldas-Mallon.
Elvira played an instrumental role as matriarch to her family and the family farm. While continuing both these roles she earned her business degree from SUNY Binghamton. She applied her skills as a business manager for Brey's Egg Farm and several Sullivan County schools. However, she was most passionate volunteering with many local non-profits including Western Sullivan Public Library-Jeffersonville Branch, WJFF 90.5 FM Radio Catskill, Kenoza Lake Firehouse, Bethel Woods, Jeffersonville JEMS, and many more. She was the longest serving board member of WJFF 90.5 FM Radio Catskill, a member and treasurer of Community Garden Club of Liberty, a charter member of Women's Professional Business Association, and a member of Village Walk Book Club.
Elvira enjoyed gardening, reading, and traveling around the world with her husband William.
She and William spent the past 20 years as snowbirds wintering first in Saint Martin and most recently in Naples, FL for the past five years.
Elvira is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, William Brey and her four children: Kathleen Rapp of San Diego, CA, Denise Billings of Otisville, NY, Daniel Brey and wife, Nancy of Jeffersonville, NY, and Kevin Brey and wife, Joy Grey of Goffstown, NH; her two sisters, Greta Waldus and partner, Sharon of Florida, Gladys Hoffman of Pennsylvania, and brother, Howard Waldas and wife, Julie of Vernon, NY; her six grandchildren: Yvette Furnia, Jessica and Vanessa Brey, Toby and Rebecca Rapp, Sydney Brey, and great-grandson, Asher Schmidt.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either Western Sullivan Public Library-Jeffersonville Branch or WJFF 90.5FM Radio Catskill.
Friends are welcome to join her family as they remember Elvira from the hours of 4 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8th at The Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home, 5068 State Route 52 in Jeffersonville, NY.
For further information or to leave a condolence please visit stewartmurphyfh.com 845-482-4280.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 5 to May 6, 2019