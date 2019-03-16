|
Elvonne P. Wellmon
May 30, 1939 - March 14, 2019
Town of Newburgh, NY
Elvonne P. Wellmon of the Town of Newburgh, formerly of Rockland County, entered into rest on Thursday, March 14, 2019. She was 79.
Daughter of the late Martin and Anna (Will) Lowe, she was born on May 30, 1939 in Manhattan, NY.
"Ellie", as she was known by friends and family, was a retired Administrator for Lamont of Columbia University, Palisades, NY. She was a member of the Town of Newburgh Senior Citizens Club. She also spent much time caring for her two horses, and enjoyed traveling.
Survivors include a son, Russell Wellmon and his wife, Jacqueline of Wallkill; a daughter, Gail Miller of the Town of Newburgh; a brother, Jack Lowe of Ithaca, NY; seven grandchildren: Daniel, Kimberly, Rebecca, Kyle, Eric, Dylan and Lawrence; and two great grandchildren, Sawyer and Bryce.
A private cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory. All services are private and will be at the convenience of the family.
A private cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory. All services are private and will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019