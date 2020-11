Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Emanuela's life story with friends and family

Share Emanuela's life story with friends and family

GREEN—Emanuela, "Mannie", 77, of Maybrook, NY & Naples, FL died on Tues, Nov. 10, 2020 in Naples, FL.. Cremation was in Naples. LOCAL MEMORIAL SERVICES will be held at a later date. LOCAL ARRANGEMENTS: Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store