Emerson Elmer "Bucky" Misner
September 14, 1927 - February 15, 2020
Swan Lake, NY
Emerson Elmer "Bucky" Misner, of Swan Lake, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at home. He was 92.
He was the son of the late Charles and Althea (Fulton) Misner, born on September 14, 1927 in Swan Lake, NY.
Bucky was a Dairy Farmer on the Misner Farm, as well as a heavy equipment operator for Local 825 in Newburgh, NY. He was a hard working man, who enjoyed the time he spent outside, whether it be working or spending his time off hunting. He was a devoted husband, and a loving father, stepfather, grandfather, and friend to all who knew him. He will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Ruth at home; children Emerson E. Misner, Jr. and his wife Terry of NJ, and George Misner and his companion Sharon VanWolde of Swan Lake, NY; step-children Richard Colo and his wife Stephanie of FL and Nancy Stadmuller and her husband Raymond of NC; his granddaughter Erin Misner; step-grandchildren Tammy Rodgers, Michael Stadmuller, Charlotte Dabney, Tristen Stadmuller, Vickie Colo, and Lexie Colo; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by one brother and four sisters.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, for further information call 845-583-5445 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020