|
|
Emil J. Valentine Sr.
April 22, 1919 - December 14, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Emil J. Valentine Sr., 100 years old, entered into rest on December 14, 2019. The son of the late Nicholas and Rose (Bontempo) Valentine, he was born in Newburgh, NY. He was married for 69 years to Alice Teresa (Guariglia) Valentine, who survives at home.
Emil proudly served his country in the U.S. Army as a Sergeant during World War II from 1941-1945, and worked in the Civil Service at West Point for 33 years. He was a lifetime member of Sacred Heart Church, and a member of the Catholic War Veterans. Emil had a full life of 100 years, in which he loved and served the Lord Jesus. His life was centered around his beloved wife Teresa, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In the last year of his life he also enjoyed special relationships with his daily caregivers, Karen, Danielle, Chelsea, Arlette and Jennifer.
In addition to his wife Teresa, he is survived by his children: Rosanne Connors (Mark, deceased) of Highland, Sandra Wetzel (Tom) of Newburgh, and Emil Valentine Jr. (Jamie) of Newburgh; grandchildren: Mark (Mattea), Sara (Erik), Lauren (Joseph), Mark (Mandy), Daniel, EJ, Ashley, Robby, Christina, and Chessie (Jordan); great-grandchildren: Megan, Emma, Kristin, Ryan, Benjamin, Hayden, Jacob, Jonathan and Tressa; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 18 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave, Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Sacred Heart Church, with entombment following in Cedar Hill Mausoleum. To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call (845) 561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019