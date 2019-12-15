Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 561-8300
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Emil Valentine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emil J. Valentine Sr.


1919 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emil J. Valentine Sr. Obituary
Emil J. Valentine Sr.
April 22, 1919 - December 14, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Emil J. Valentine Sr., 100 years old, entered into rest on December 14, 2019. The son of the late Nicholas and Rose (Bontempo) Valentine, he was born in Newburgh, NY. He was married for 69 years to Alice Teresa (Guariglia) Valentine, who survives at home.
Emil proudly served his country in the U.S. Army as a Sergeant during World War II from 1941-1945, and worked in the Civil Service at West Point for 33 years. He was a lifetime member of Sacred Heart Church, and a member of the Catholic War Veterans. Emil had a full life of 100 years, in which he loved and served the Lord Jesus. His life was centered around his beloved wife Teresa, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In the last year of his life he also enjoyed special relationships with his daily caregivers, Karen, Danielle, Chelsea, Arlette and Jennifer.
In addition to his wife Teresa, he is survived by his children: Rosanne Connors (Mark, deceased) of Highland, Sandra Wetzel (Tom) of Newburgh, and Emil Valentine Jr. (Jamie) of Newburgh; grandchildren: Mark (Mattea), Sara (Erik), Lauren (Joseph), Mark (Mandy), Daniel, EJ, Ashley, Robby, Christina, and Chessie (Jordan); great-grandchildren: Megan, Emma, Kristin, Ryan, Benjamin, Hayden, Jacob, Jonathan and Tressa; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 18 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave, Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Sacred Heart Church, with entombment following in Cedar Hill Mausoleum. To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call (845) 561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brooks Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -