|
|
Emil W. Dedek
May 15, 1933 - December 28, 2019
Milton, NY
Emil W. Dedek of Milton, NY died peacefully December 28, 2019 at home with his wife Sharon by his side. He was 86. Born May 15, 1933 in Maine, NY, he was the son of the late Emil and Ina Belle (Livingston) Dedek.
Emil enlisted in the Army on his 17th birthday on May 15th, 1950. Emil also married Dolores Brigham May 1950. One month later, the Korean War broke out and Emil was to serve in the Korean conflict. Corporal Dedek served with Company C 772d Military Police Battalion was awarded a Bronze Star and four bronze service stars. Upon discharge from the Army, Emil resided in the Binghamton area with his wife, Dolores, and young family. He successfully sold cars and managed a car dealership along with renovating and selling houses. In 1971 he accepted the position of Investigator with the Campus Police at SUNY at New Paltz. He also served as Acting Director and Director of Campus Police during his career at SUNY at New Paltz. During this time Emil and Dolores grew apart and divorced. Emil met his soul mate and best friend, Sharon Buneo. They were married September 2004. Emil retired from SUNY at New Paltz October 1990.
Emil earned his four-year Bachelor of Science degree in 1988 from SUNY at New Paltz. Emil joined the New York Guard appointed with the rank of Major (Ret) effective October 1990. Emil served for a period of time. October of 1999, Emil had the opportunity to return to South Korea with a Korean War Veteran Group where he received an award honoring Korean Veterans from the U.S. Naval League. Emil was a life member of V.F.W. Post 8645 - New Paltz, NY; American Legion; and I.A.B.T.I. (International Association of Bomb Technicians and Investigators).
Emil was a caring, sensitive individual who loved his children, classical music, playing the piano, English sports cars, working on houses, and meeting people. Emil started a business, Dedek Motorcar Company from 1981 through 1991 to buy and sell English sports cars. He loved doing this and meeting people.
Emil Dedek is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sharon (Buneo) Dedek; two daughters: Paula Dedek and fiancé, Joe Eitel, Carlisle, PA, Lisa Wolfe and companion, Mark Dulkin, Asheville, NC, and one son: Peter Dedek and companion, Jessica Pliley, San Marcos, TX.; ex-wife: Dolores Brigham, Asheville, NC. and his five cats: Mummy, Esmerelda, Jet, Roxy, and Kiki.
Emil was predeceased by his parents and his older brother, Milan Dedek.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 4th, 2020 from 2 pm till 6 p.m. at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 38 Main Street, Highland, NY 12528. Memorial dinner will follow after visitation. Cremation will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to Ulster County SPCA , 20 Wiedy Road, Kingston, NY or - Hudson Valley Chapter 2649 South Road, Suite 101 Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 - www.alz.org/hudsonvalley.
For directions, online condolences or to send the family a sympathy card, please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020