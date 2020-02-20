|
|
Emilio Prado
January 10, 1922 - February 17, 2020
Clearwater, FL - Formerly of Warwick, NY
Emilio Prado of Clearwater, FL (formerly of Warwick, NY) passed away on February 17, 2020 with his loving family by side. He was 98 years old.
Born on January 10, 1922 in Puerto Rico to Manuela Medina and Monserrate Prado.
Emilio was a proud patriot and World War II veteran having served in the U.S. Army.
Emilio was a master woodworker his whole life; he built beautiful cabinets and other furniture well into his 80s. A family statement reads, "Emilio was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather who always put his faith and family first. We will always remember Dad's annual 4th of July pig roasts for many of his family and friends, which he had for over 35 years."
Emilio is survived by his children: Patricia Zimmerman and her husband Paul, Albert Prado, Rosemarie Schwartz; grandchildren: Jason Zimmerman and his wife Mary, Sara, Lauren, Emily Tschantre and her husband Christopher, and Luke; great-grandchildren, Eve and Liam; sisters: Anna Cooper, and Petra (Petrine) Gonzalez. He was predeceased by his wife of 70 years, Camille (nee Valentine); son, Lawrence Prado; sister, Roberta(Bertha) Andaluz; and brothers: Antonio, Manuel, Rafael, Lorenzo, and Luis.
Visitation will be on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 2 to 4:00 p.m. and 7 to 9:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A Traditional Roman Catholic Requiem Mass will be on Tuesday, February 25 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in St. Stephen's Cemetery, 98 Galloway Road, Warwick.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020