Emily A. Arkenbout
June 2, 1927 - December 10, 2019
Meriden, CT
Emily A. Arkenbout passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at her home in Meriden, CT. She was 92 years old. Daughter of the late John and Eva Aiewsky Schock, she was born June 2, 1927 in Wallington, NJ.
Emily was a homemaker and devoted her life to being a loving mother. She was an avid cook and enjoyed archaeology.
Survivors include her sons: Douglas Arkenbout of Snoqualmie, WA, Steven Arkenbout and his wife, Marsha Kay of Wallingford, CT, and Jacob Arkenbout of Meriden, CT; her daughters: Geraldine Meyer and her husband, George of Mt. Vernon, WA, Lillian Bradbury and her husband, Larry of Highland Falls, NY, and Elaine LaBarre and her husband, Ron of Highland Falls, NY, along with seven grandchildren: Erik, Clinton, Cecelia, Joshua, Correna, Danielle, and John; three great-grandchildren: Alanna, Cole, and Hannah, as well as several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband Gerald; her son, David Arkenbout; her brother, John, and sisters: Anna, Jean, Mary, Dorothy, and Rose.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, December 16th at William F. Hogan Funeral Home, 135 Main Street, Highland Falls, NY 10928. A graveside service will begin at 12:15 p.m. at the Eagle Valley Cemetery, Town of Highlands, NY. Interment will follow.
Arrangements by William F. Hogan Funeral Home 845-446- 2868 www.wfhoganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019