Emily Mary Wilson
September 23, 1926 - September 22, 2020
Pine Bush, NY
Emily Mary Wilson, known to many as "Mary" passed away on September 22, 2020 at A.O. Fox Hospital in Oneonta, NY. The daughter of the late Joseph and Emily Lamar Greising, she was born on September 23, 1926. She was 93 years old. Mary was married to the late Francis McCann and the late Russel Wilson.
Mary worked as a nursing assistant at the Orange County Home & Infirmary, known today as Valley View, in Goshen, NY. She loved animals and showed dogs at various competitions. She will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her sons, John McCann and his wife, Susan of Twin Falls, ID, Peter McCann and his wife, Valerie of Morris, NY, Daniel McCann and his significant other, Christine Glinka of Pine Bush, NY; daughter, Kathleen Caffrey of Morris, NY; brother, Frank Greising of Maine; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husbands, Mary was predeceased by her brothers: Joseph, John, Ernie and Raymond.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 26th at Holy Name of Mary-Assumption Church, 89 Union St., Montgomery, NY 12549. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Montgomery, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mary's memory to the Walden Humane Society, 2489 Albany Post Rd. Walden, NY 12586.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com