Emily T. McKay
July 25, 1926 - April 4, 2020
Central Valley, NY
Emily T. McKay, of Central Valley, NY entered into eternal rest on April 4, 2020 at The Valley View Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation in Goshen, NY with her beloved daughter by her side. She was 93 years old.
The daughter of the late James Tomassi and Mary (Looney) Tomassi, Emily was born on July 25, 1926 in the Bronx, NY.
After graduating from High School, Emily went to work for NY Telephone Company before becoming a Real Estate Broker. Emily McKay Real Estate was a successful business that spanned over 50 years from Tallman and Suffern, NY to Highland Mills, NY, where she was joined by her dear friend Irene Thornton. Emily was a member of the Church of St. Patrick in Highland Mills.
Emily a.k.a. the "Cash Word Scratch off Queen" was a fixture at Jay's Deli where she could be found in the dining room affectionately holding court with her loving followers. She was an avid crocheter who enjoyed gifting her blankets to those she loved. Emily would never pass up an opportunity to go to Atlantic City. But her biggest pride and joy were her grandchildren and great grandchildren, whom she loved with all her heart. She will be missed beyond words by all that knew and loved her.
Emily was predeceased by her loving husband: Richard "Dick" McKay in 1993. She is survived by her adoring and devoted daughter: Colleen Pearce of Central Valley, NY; her stepson: Richard McKay; her granddaughter: Tracie (Pearce) Foster and her husband, Jason; her grandson: Jay Pearce and his wife, Renee; her beloved great grandchildren: Jessie, Jake and Jaylyn Foster and Lincoln and Andie Pearce; her loving niece: Karen Monti Lindo; her caring and devoted nephew: Ed McKay; her "second" daughter: Laurel Wentink; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents and husband, Emily was predeceased by her sister: Mary "Mamie"; brother: John; and her stepson: Robert "Bobby" McKay. Emily was also predeceased by her canine fur babies: Penny, Muffin and Siete; and her feline companions: Sam and Nyles. She leaves behind to be loved by her family: Sam, Sasha and Kitty.
Due to the public health concerns of the Corona Virus (Covid-19), Visitation and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. Please refer back to this website for further information. On behalf of the family, thank you for your understanding and support during this difficult time.
Memorial Contributions in Emily's name may be made to the Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter, 71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020