Emma Ambrosi
December 23, 1925 - May 12, 2020
Middletown, NY
Emma Ambrosi of Middletown, NY, a retired Seamstress for Calvert Coat Company, Middletown, NY and a longtime resident of the area passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Goshen. She was 94. She was born December 23, 1925 in Piazza Di Pine, Trento, Italy. She was a member of Holy Name of Mary/Assumption Church in Montgomery. Emma also made costumes for Broadway shows. She was the widow of Pietro Ambrosi.
Survivors include her son, Guido Ambrosi and his wife, Linda of Crawford, NY, daughter, Eva Bitsko of Crawford, NY, son, Danny Ambrosi and his wife,
Robin of Crawford, NY; two grandchildren, Debbie & William; five great-grandchildren.
The family would like to give many thanks to all who took care of Emma in Echo in Valley View Nursing home for all their care & compassion.
Burial will take place privately and at the convenience of the family in St Mary's Cemetery, Montgomery, NY.
In Lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to the Montgomery Food Pantry, 2200 State Route 208, Montgomery, NY 12549 in Emma's memory
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors. For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
December 23, 1925 - May 12, 2020
Middletown, NY
Emma Ambrosi of Middletown, NY, a retired Seamstress for Calvert Coat Company, Middletown, NY and a longtime resident of the area passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Goshen. She was 94. She was born December 23, 1925 in Piazza Di Pine, Trento, Italy. She was a member of Holy Name of Mary/Assumption Church in Montgomery. Emma also made costumes for Broadway shows. She was the widow of Pietro Ambrosi.
Survivors include her son, Guido Ambrosi and his wife, Linda of Crawford, NY, daughter, Eva Bitsko of Crawford, NY, son, Danny Ambrosi and his wife,
Robin of Crawford, NY; two grandchildren, Debbie & William; five great-grandchildren.
The family would like to give many thanks to all who took care of Emma in Echo in Valley View Nursing home for all their care & compassion.
Burial will take place privately and at the convenience of the family in St Mary's Cemetery, Montgomery, NY.
In Lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to the Montgomery Food Pantry, 2200 State Route 208, Montgomery, NY 12549 in Emma's memory
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors. For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 13 to May 14, 2020.