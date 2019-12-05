|
Sister Enid Storey, PBVM
December 1, 1941 - December 4, 2019
New Windsor, NY
Sr. Enid Storey (Sr. Mary Noel), of the Sisters of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, Newburgh, NY. She was 78 years old.
Sr. Enid was born on December 1, 1941 in Corona, NY and joined the Sisters of the Presentation on August 30, 1967. She professed first vows on July 16, 1960 and final vows on August 30, 1967. She graduated from St. Michael High School in Manhattan, earned a BS degree from Seton Hall in 1967, an MS from SUNY New Paltz in 1979 and an MS in Nursing from PACE University in 1987.
Sr. Enid served as a teacher in the following schools: St. Andrew, Clifton, NJ; St. Rose of Lima, Rockaway Beach, NY; Holy Rosary, Bronx, NY; St. Jude, Manhattan; St. Bartholomew, Yonkers. Sister also worked as a nurse in Metropolitan Hospital, Calvary Hospital, and Lawrence Hospital in NY and in Parish Ministry at St. Clare's in the Bronx. Sr. Enid then ministered in direct service to the poor for many years at The Dwelling Place of NYC, a homeless shelter for women and at the Lantern Light, a social service agency for the homeless in New Orleans, LA. Upon her return from New Orleans, Sister was appointed congregational archivist and served in this role until her sudden death.
In addition to her family at the Sisters of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Sr. Enid is survived by her sister-in-law, Mary Storey, her niece, Bernadette Laubach, her nephews, William, Donald and James Storey, and many grandnieces and grandnephews. Sr. Enid was predeceased by her parents, James and Muriel (Walker) Storey, and her brother, William Storey.
Wake Services will be held Sunday, December 8, from 3:30 to 7:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 6 p.m. at Mount St. Joseph Chapel, 64 Presentation Way, New Windsor, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 9 at 11 a.m. at Mount St. Joseph. Burial will follow in Mount St. Joseph Cemetery, New Windsor, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Sr. Enid's name to: Sisters of the Presentation, 84 Presentation Way, New Windsor, NY 12553.
For any further information please contact: Administration Center, Sisters of the Presentation, 84 Presentation Way, New Windsor, NY 12553 (845) 564-0513 ext. 101. To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019