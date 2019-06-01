|
Enrique Victor Moreno, Jr. "Rico"
January 25, 1953 - May 25, 2019
Greenwood Lake, NY
Enrique "Rico" Victor Moreno, Jr. passed away on May 25, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. He was born on January 25, 1953 in Brooklyn, NY.
He was a father of five and grandfather of six. Rico made his family home in Greenwood Lake, NY since 1996. He retired from the New York City Transit Authority in 2012 after 35 years of devoted service as a structure maintainer, including clean-up and restoration of the MTA train tunnels and stations in the aftermath of 9/11. He was a hard-working man who prided himself on a job well done in all his endeavors.
He is survived by his children: Isabella, Rico, Mohammad, Ama, Enrique III and Federico; his grandchildren: Isabela, Elias, Madison, Adrianna, Lorenzo and Ava Marie; his life partner, Minerva; his brothers and sisters: Lillian, Gilberto, Robert, Vilma, Patricia, Francisco, Lourdes, Gabriel, Suzanna, Leticia, Jesus, Azahar, Alberto and Elba, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Enrique Francisco Moreno, Sr. and Maria Isabel Sanchez-Turner; step-father, King Turner, Sr. and brother, King, Jr.
Visitation hours will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday June 3 at Strong Basile Funeral Home in Greenwood Lake, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Holy Rosary Church in Greenwood Lake. Burial will follow at Warwick Cemetery in Warwick, NY.
Arrangements by Strong Basile Funeral Home, Greenwood Lake, N.Y., 845-477-8240 www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 1 to June 2, 2019