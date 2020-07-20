1/1
Eric Allan Conklin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eric's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eric Allan Conklin
May 18, 1989 - July 14, 2020
Pine Bush, NY
Eric A. Conklin passed away unexpectedly on July 14, 2020. He was 31 years old. He loved to discuss life with family and had an ongoing desire to connect with people. Despite working through many personal struggles and lifelong battles, Eric had faith in God and was known for seeking opportunities to help others during difficult times. He loved cars, especially old-school Camaros. He also enjoyed fishing and being outdoors.
Eric is survived by his mother, Peggy Conklin and her husband, Michael Vilsaint, his father, Ronald Neal Jr. and his wife Jammie Neal, his, sister Erica Conklin, half-siblings: Magen Neal, Sarah Neal, and Isaac Neal, grandfather, Robert Conklin, grandmother, Elizabeth Conklin, grandfather, Ronald Neal Sr, grandmother, Beverly Neal, his aunt, Lori Charitable, uncle, Aaron Neal, aunt, Dana Cutler and her husband, Thomas Cutler, aunt, Anna Conklin and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private service will be held at Applebee-McPhillips funeral home with a live stream available on Wednesday, July 22nd at 11 AM.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc
130 Highland Ave
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-6309
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved