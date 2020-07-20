Eric Allan Conklin

May 18, 1989 - July 14, 2020

Pine Bush, NY

Eric A. Conklin passed away unexpectedly on July 14, 2020. He was 31 years old. He loved to discuss life with family and had an ongoing desire to connect with people. Despite working through many personal struggles and lifelong battles, Eric had faith in God and was known for seeking opportunities to help others during difficult times. He loved cars, especially old-school Camaros. He also enjoyed fishing and being outdoors.

Eric is survived by his mother, Peggy Conklin and her husband, Michael Vilsaint, his father, Ronald Neal Jr. and his wife Jammie Neal, his, sister Erica Conklin, half-siblings: Magen Neal, Sarah Neal, and Isaac Neal, grandfather, Robert Conklin, grandmother, Elizabeth Conklin, grandfather, Ronald Neal Sr, grandmother, Beverly Neal, his aunt, Lori Charitable, uncle, Aaron Neal, aunt, Dana Cutler and her husband, Thomas Cutler, aunt, Anna Conklin and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private service will be held at Applebee-McPhillips funeral home with a live stream available on Wednesday, July 22nd at 11 AM.



