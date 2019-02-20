|
Eric Amodd Woody
April 1, 1990 - February 13, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Eric Amodd Woody, 28, of Newburgh, New York entered into eternal rest at St. John's Hospital in Yonkers, NY on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. He was born on April 1, 1990, the son of Marcietta Hoilett and the late Anthony Burden. He attended Newburgh schools and graduated from Newburgh Free Academy where he was part of the NFA dance team and loved the performing arts. Eric attended Capri Cosmetology Learning Center in Newburgh to further enhance his vocation.
He was well known in the neighborhood for doing hair and gained notoriety for his box braids, weaves and ponytails. Whenever Eric entered a room with his distinct melodious voice, you knew that he was there. He always brought light and laughter to a dull room with his bright smile, one of kind dance moves and cool cat swag.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving devoted mother, Marcietta Hoilett and step- father, Donovan Hoilett of Newburgh; five brothers: Thomas Rodriguez of North Carolina, Donovan Hoilett, Jr. and Devin Hoilett of Newburgh, Anthony Griffin of Poughkeepsie, Malcolm Stolkes of Albany; seven sisters: Tashawn Mallory of Newburgh, Antinique Cotton of Maryland, Shameque Burden, Da'Mecia Burden, Shante Jackson, Charlise Waitley and Tanee Williams all of Newburgh; maternal grandmother, Maryetta Woody, stepmother, Leeverdia Burden, godmother, Dorothy Briggs, a special aunt, Zina Woody, a host of uncles , nieces, nephews, cousins, two Godsons and his CREW...We would like to extend special thanks to a special friend, Craig McNeil, for going above and beyond for Eric during his time of need, ' We love you'.
Eric is predeceased by his father, Anthony Burden, maternal grandfather, Alvin Woody, paternal grandmother, Ida Burden, maternal great-grandmother, Amanda Rush, and uncles, Marcus LaJuan Woody and Henry Burden.
Mr. Woody will repose 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Cathedral at the House of Refuge, 127-131 Broadway, Newburgh, NY 12550. Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Bishop Jeffrey C. Woody will officiate. Interment at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Middlehope, NY.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019