Eric G. James
June 4, 1949 - January 12, 2020
Walden, NY
Eric G. James of Walden, NY, a longtime resident of the area passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020, in Walden. He was 70.
The son of the late Luther S. James and Minnie Pearl Reid James-Weston, he was born June 4, 1949 in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.
Eric was a member of Walden Baptist church, serving as a deacon and assistant treasurer. He was a trustee emeritis at the First Baptist Church in Hertford, NC. He was also a 9/11 first responder and was a member of the Free and Accepted Masons Lodge 627. He worked as a field supervisor for Verizon in NYC.
Survivors include his wife La-Verne at home; son Dexter James and wife Sally of Wappingers Falls; grandson, Drake L.R. James; two sisters Hattie Sharpe and husband Thomas, Vondra Curtis and husband (James) Bernard; Many nieces & nephews
Along with his parents, he was predeceased by six brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Walden Baptist Church, 38 Bank St., Walden, NY 12586. A funeral service will follow at 12:30 p.m. at the church. Rev. James VanHouten will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Walden Baptist Church, 38 Bank St., Walden, NY 12586.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors.
For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020