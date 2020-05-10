Eric Harold Bjornsen
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eric's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eric Harold Bjornsen
December 15, 1967 - April 15, 2020
Jersey City, New Jersey
Eric Harold Bjornsen, 52, of Jersey City passed away on April 15th, 2020.
Born December 15th, 1967 in Spring Valley, NY, to Kjell and Hjordis Bjornsen, he was a graduate of Chester High School and SUNY Oneonta, earning a B.S. Degree in Business Economics. Eric worked for Citicorp as a marketing and fulfillment specialist.
He was a lifelong Yankees fan and loved classic rock. Todd Rundgren, Cheap Trick, and the Grateful Dead were among his favorites. He loved attending games, concerts and shows with family and friends.
Eric is survived and will be deeply missed by his father, Kjell Bjornsen and his mother, Hjordis Bjornsen; brother, Ken Bjornsen and wife, Patti; brother, Terry Bjornsen and wife, Cindy; brother, Paul Bjornsen; nephews, Derek, Alex, and Andrew, and nieces, Kelsey and Katie.
Due to the current health crisis, no services are planned at this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 10 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved