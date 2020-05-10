Eric Harold Bjornsen

December 15, 1967 - April 15, 2020

Jersey City, New Jersey

Eric Harold Bjornsen, 52, of Jersey City passed away on April 15th, 2020.

Born December 15th, 1967 in Spring Valley, NY, to Kjell and Hjordis Bjornsen, he was a graduate of Chester High School and SUNY Oneonta, earning a B.S. Degree in Business Economics. Eric worked for Citicorp as a marketing and fulfillment specialist.

He was a lifelong Yankees fan and loved classic rock. Todd Rundgren, Cheap Trick, and the Grateful Dead were among his favorites. He loved attending games, concerts and shows with family and friends.

Eric is survived and will be deeply missed by his father, Kjell Bjornsen and his mother, Hjordis Bjornsen; brother, Ken Bjornsen and wife, Patti; brother, Terry Bjornsen and wife, Cindy; brother, Paul Bjornsen; nephews, Derek, Alex, and Andrew, and nieces, Kelsey and Katie.

Due to the current health crisis, no services are planned at this time.



