Eric Josef Neuber
April 27, 1986 - February 8, 2020
Cuddebackville, NY
Eric Josef Neuber, 33, of Cuddebackville, NY passed away at home on February 8, 2020. He worked as a laborer for Will Smith Paving Company, Port Jervis, NY.
The son of Earl and Linda (Passarge) Neuber, Jr., he was born on April 27, 1986 in Port Jervis, NY.
Eric leaves behind his mother, Linda Delaney and her fiancé Sal Prisco; fiancée, Amanda Smith; children, Eric Neuber Jr. and Ariel Neuber; step-son, Kyle Smith Conklin; father-in-law, William Smith; uncle, Richard and his wife Sherri Passarge and family; uncle, John Neuber; aunt, Betty Lamac and close friends, Ryan Cron and Jorge Dub.
Friends may call at Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, PA on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 10 to 11 AM. Services will follow at the funeral home at 11 AM with Reverend Amy Garrett officiating. Burial will be at the Milford Cemetery, Dingman Twp, PA 18337.
A fund for his children will be set up at a later date.
Arrangements were made by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford, PA 18337 (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 10 to Feb. 14, 2020