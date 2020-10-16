Eric P. W. Kling
June 11, 1994 - October 4, 2020
Milford, PA
Eric Peter William Kling found rest and peace on October 4, 2020. He was 26 years old. Eric was born on June 11, 1994 to Peter J. N. Kling and Loreli C. Kling (Pepping) in Englewood, NJ. He grew up in Cornwall, NY and Milford, PA.
Even though he was the youngest of 5 children, Eric forged his own way amongst his siblings and constructed his own path. From an early age he was exposed to dump trucks and heavy equipment and had an interest in "fixing" things. He preferred hands-on learning over intellectual book study and in high-school he enrolled in the automotive mechanics program at Delaware Valley High School. After high-school Eric pursued a career in heavy site construction and took on many opportunities over the years. He was constantly looking for the next best place to work and was rarely content to stay put for any length of time.
Eric will be remembered as a good "kid" and hard worker with a mouth that didn't stop! If he had an opinion, he wasn't going to keep it to himself. He always had a comment and it was usually comical but inappropriate; that never stopped him though. He insisted on having the last word in any argument even if it was under his breath as he walked away. He rarely complained about his personal problems, but he also never backed down from letting you know when his "problem" was YOU. Disagreements ended with a hand-shake and a thank you. He had a skill for maintaining relationships even when they seemed to end poorly.
For all his rough outer edges however, Eric also had a super soft core and cared deeply for those he loved. He would drop what he was doing and come to the aid of others whenever he could. He made time to keep in touch with family and he yearned for a family of his own. He enjoyed being outside. He loved his dog Blitz. He had a passion for anything he could ride with an engine; especially if it ran on diesel fuel. He hated Ford and loved Cummins and Caterpillar. He didn't like his picture taken, but enjoyed looking at pictures. He did not enjoy being the center of attention, but made sure everyone knew he was present. He made friends easily and always wanted people to laugh. He worked hard, played hard, and loved deeply.
Eric is deeply missed by his parents, Peter J. N. Kling, and Loreli C. & Theodore J. Pepping; his grandparents, Charlotte Kling, and Arthur & Carol Moore; his siblings, Michael (Shannon) Kling, Matthew (Sara) Kling, Alyssa (Ryan) Baeder, Trevor Kling, and Michael "Cody" Lundeen; his nephews and niece, Hunter, Meleah, Chace, Greyson, and Landen; and many Uncles, Aunts, and Cousins. Eric was predeceased by his grandfather, Peter Kling.
The family is especially grateful to Uncle Roderick Moore for his efforts to mentor Eric and Dan Saufroy of Carol Equipment for feeding Eric's career ambitions.
A celebration of life and family visitation will be held from 1:00 to 4:30 pm on Sunday, October 25, 2020 socially distanced, outdoors, and under a tent at "The Meadowbrook" 1 Meadowbrook Road New Windsor, NY 12553. A short memorial discourse will commence at 1:30 followed by an opportunity to hear a few words from those that wish to share. The family would also enjoy receiving condolences, comments, stories, and photos via email at EricKlingMemories@gmail.com.
Arrangements have been cared for under the direction of James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel, PA. jameswilsonfuneralhome.com