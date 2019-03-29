Home

Morse Funeral Home Inc
33 Railroad Ave
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-6918
Eric Ralph Anderson


1932 - 2019
Eric Ralph Anderson Obituary
Eric Ralph Anderson
May 27, 1932 - March 28,2019
Middletown, New York
Eric Ralph Anderson, 86, of Middletown, NY passed away on March 28, 2019 at the Highland Rehabilitation Center in Middletown, NY.
Eric was born in Kingston, Jamaica to Gertrude Freeman on May 27, 1932. He worked in maintenance at Starr Collision in Middletown for 30 years.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sonia; daughter, Joan; sons, Howard and Richard; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and many friends.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2 at the Martinez-Morse Funeral Home, 33 Railroad Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940. Pastor John Hawco of the Harmony Baptist Church will be officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Martinez-Morse Funeral Home; 845-343-6918. Messages of condolences can be left for the family at www.morsefuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019
