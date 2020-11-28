1/1
Eric Szeflinski
1988 - 2020
Eric Szeflinski
June 25, 1988 - November 26, 2020
Suffern, NY - Formerly of Jeffersonville, NY
Eric Szeflinski of Suffern, NY, formerly of Jeffersonville, NY, died unexpectedly on Thursday, November 26, 2020. He was 32 years old. The son of Cecylia Mlynarczyk Szeflinski and the late Miroslaw Szeflinski, he was born on June 25, 1988 in New York City. He was a registered HVAC technician and last worked at Aquatic Pools in Wyckoff, NJ.
Eric is survived by his mother, Cecylia Szeflinski of Sullivan County; his sister, Cindy Szeflinski and her fiancé, Matt DeAngelis of New York City; his daughter, Kasia Szeflinski; Kasia's mother, Tasha McPeak; his cousin, Patrick Szeflinski and his wife, Sarah and their children; his uncle, Zbigniew Szeflinski; his aunt, Maria Szeflinski; his grandmothers, Leokadia Tolstik and Stefania Mlynarczyk; many aunts, uncles, and cousins in Poland, and many friends who will miss him.
Funeral visitation services will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, December 1st at Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home in Jeffersonville, NY . Social distancing guidelines will be in place. Facial coverings will be required and a limited number of people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m. at St. Georges Church in Jeffersonville, NY. Father Ignatius VU will officiate. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Youngsville, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made and sent to 70 W 93rd Street, Apt 24E, New York, NY 10025 for the education fund for his daughter, Kasia Szeflinski.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home Jeffersonville, NY 845-482-4280. For directions or to send condolences please visit stewartmurphyfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home Inc
DEC
1
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Georges Church
Funeral services provided by
Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home Inc
5068 Route 52
Jeffersonville, NY 12748
(845) 482-4280
