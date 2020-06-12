Eric T. Martin
February 15, 1987 - June 9, 2020
Cornwall, NY
Eric T. Martin, of Cornwall, NY entered into eternal rest unexpectedly on June 9, 2020 at his residence. He was 33 years old.
The son of Lt Col Thomas D. Martin and Cynthia A. (Schubert) Marte, Eric was born on February 15, 1987 at the Elmendorf AFB in Anchorage, AK.
Eric earned his Bachelor's Degree from Oklahoma State University and worked as a Financial Analyst for A & B Accounting Services, LLC in Florida, NY.
A family statement reads: "He was a very loving, caring and fun loving person with such a big heart, who made friends easily. His face and demeanor lit up a room. He enjoyed daily workouts at his gym and caring for his cat Zelda. He will be missed greatly."
Eric is survived by his mother and step-father: Cynthia A. and Kenneth J. Marte of Cornwall, NY; his father and step-mother: Lt Col Thomas D. Martin and Pamela A. Martin of Chesapeake, VA; his brother: Bradley T. Martin, his wife Jaime and their daughter, Annabelle; sisters: Katherine Sheppard, Jennifer Harvey and her husband Shawn; his maternal grandmother: Patricia I. Schubert. Eric was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, John and Sarah Martin and his maternal grandfather, Charles Schubert.
Public Visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 14th at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. Due to the continued public health concerns of covid-19, please know that there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time. Facial coverings must be worn in the funeral home at all times.
Memorial Contribution's in Eric's name may be made to the SPCA or any animal sanctuary.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.