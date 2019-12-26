|
|
Erik G. Felkel
May 26, 1979 - December 25, 2019
Bloomingburg, NY
Erik G. Felkel of Bloomingburg, NY, a Senior Sales Consultant for Ferguson Enterprises, Goshen, NY and a resident of the area passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 in Middletown. He was 40.
The son of Judith Seward Felkel and the late Gunther Felkel, he was born May 26, 1979 in Tacoma Park, Maryland.
Survivors include his mother, Judith M. Felkel at home; two brothers, Karl N. Felkel of Arnold, MD and Jeff R. Felkel at home; son, Theodor Alsieri; cousins Lisa and Jennifer.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to Noon, Saturday, December 28 at the Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St.Walden, NY. Funeral services will follow at Noon in the funeral home. Reverend James Van Houten will officiate. Cremation will be in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery in Poughkeepsie, NY.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors.
For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019