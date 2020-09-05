Erika Eckert
April 11th, 1935 - September 3, 2020.
Warwick, NY
With profound sadness, we announce the sudden passing of Erika Eckert, 85, on September 3rd, 2020.
She was born on April 11th, 1935, in Mechtersheim, Germany to the late Herman and Lisa Doll. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all whose lives she touched. She worked for 18 years at Mechanical Rubber in Warwick, NY. She was a member of the New Milford Edenville United Methodist Church and the Seward Senior Citizen Center, where she had many wonderful friends. She treasured her family and friends, and embraced every moment with them. She always had time to listen and give encouragement and words of wisdom. As the light of our family, she will be forever in our hearts.
Our mother was preceded in death by her husband, Albertson Eckert. She is survived by her sister, Renate Kellner of Mechtersheim, Germany; her three daughters, Renate Winfield of Middletown, NY; Lisa Eckert-Malik (Javed) of Wilton, CT; and Linda Padgett of Fernadina Beach, FL; grandchildren, Billy Winfield (LeeAnn), Crista Padgett, Daniel Malik, Sarah Malik, and Sabrina Malik; and great-grandchildren, Brendin, Benson, Carter, and Cristian.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Veterans Service Agency of Orange County or Seward Senior Citizens Center.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, September 10th at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. Interment will follow in Orange County Veterans Cemetery, Goshen.
For further information or to send an online condolence, see www.lsvpmemorialhome.com