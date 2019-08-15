|
Erika Vance
April 5, 1936 - August 12, 2019
Middletown, New York
Erika "Huggy Bear" Vance of Middletown, NY has gone Home to The Lord, Monday, August 12, 2019. She was 83 years old.
Erika was born on April 5, 1936 to the late Erik and Maria Gramer of the former Czechoslovakia. Erika met the late Albert Vance in Germany where they married and he adopted Erika's daughters, Angelika and Sieglinde. Shortly after, they gave birth to a son and daughter Albert Jr. and the late Hildegard. In 1968 the family moved to the United States.
Erika was well known in Middletown as "Huggy Bear" as she greeted everyone with a special warm loving hug. Erika loved spending time at Church outings and visiting as many local German Restaurants as she could. Erika has an extraordinary soul and would have done anything for the ones she loved. Family was everything to her and she especially loved being with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Erika is survived by her daughters, Angelika Vance, Linda Dozier, and son, Albert Vance Jr.; grandchildren: Edward, William, Marie, John, Jamie, Jeffrey, Timothy, Dorothy and 12 great-grandchildren.
Remembrance will be held on Sunday August 18, 2019 during the 11:30 a.m. service at Family Church, 510 M&M Road, Middletown NY. A private burial will occur shortly after at Hillside Cemetery.
"Thank you everyone in my life for being so kind to me and know I am at peace with my Father God" - Huggy Bear
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Martinez-Morse Funeral Home, 33 Railroad Ave., Middletown, NY 845-343-6918. Messages of condolences can be left for the family at www.morsefuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019